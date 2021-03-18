The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 187 new infections on Wednesday.

NCDC said in its official Twitter handle that the agency recorded two deaths on March 16, adding that the country had registered 2,027 deaths since the pandemic emerged in the country on Feb. 27, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country have tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case of the disease.

The NCDC also said it registered 187 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states in the last 24 hours, bringing confirmed cases to 161,261 to date.

It said out of the 187 registered new cases Lagos recorded 42, Taraba 29, Edo 17, Abia 13, Rivers 11, Kaduna 10, Katsina 9, Oyo 9, Kwara and Plateau 7 each.

Also, Ondo recorded 5, Bayelsa 4, Cross River 4, Ogun and Osun 4 each, while Akwa Ibom, Brono and Nasarawa recorded 3 cases each.

The public health agency reported that 146,395 people had recovered from COVID-19, which was almost 91 per cent of known cases.

It said that 323 people recovered from the infections in the last 24 hours.

The agency said, however, that Wednesday report included 131 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with its guidelines.

“Data from Taraba State reported over the last four days,” NCDC noted.

The agency stated that the country’s active cases stood at 12,984 in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN recalls that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory, as from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, daily new positive cases, it come down to 179 as at March 16. (NAN)

