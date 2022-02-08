NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections

Nigeria for Control (NCDC) has reported 53 additional COVID-19 cases in 10 states Monday.

The NCDC said via its verified website Tuesday morning the additional coronavirus had moved the total number of in the country up to 253,780.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Monday’s figure was an from the 36 cases recorded Sunday.

The NCDC said the death toll in the country remained 3,139, since no death was reported Monday.

The agency also said the country had successfully treated and discharged 230,144  COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic, as the country’s recoveries increased from 230,045 Sunday.

The NCDC said Gombe reported 25 cases, Rivers had 12 and Cross River reported eight cases.

Kaduna and Niger reported four cases each, Kwara had three cases, and Kano had two cases each, Ogun and Oyo reported one case each.

It added Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, and Sokoto States did report any case Monday, while noting a total of 4,177,940 tests had conducted in the country. (NAN)

