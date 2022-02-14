NCDC reports 38 additional COVID-19 infections

Nigeria recorded 38 new COVID-19 infections and no death on Sunday, the eve of Valentine’s Day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Monday that the new infections were recorded in seven states of the federation.

It noted that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 19 infections, which were a backlog of nine and 10 cases recorded on Feb. 12 and Feb.13, respectively.

Imo reported 10 cases; Plateau had three cases; Nasarawa and Osun States had two cases each, while Kaduna and Ogun states reported one case each.

The NCDC added that the 38 infections raised the country’s total to 254,016.

It was also a spiral from the eight infections recorded on Saturday.

Nigeria has lost 3,141 lives to the virus since it broke out in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Those who have recovered from the infection total 230,397 with the 74 persons discharged from isolation centres on Sunday. (NAN)

