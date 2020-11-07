NCDC reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,731

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 223 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic with one death in the country.

The agency disclosed that Lagos state led the chart with 85 infections, while FCT occupied the second spot with 35 infections, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Plateau confirmed cases were at 24, 18 and 13 respectively.

Amongst other states with new cases were; Rivers-10, Abia-7, Ebonyi-6, Anambra-5, Adamawa-4, Bauchi-3, Imo-3, Ogun-3, Oyo-3, Kwara-2, Osun-1 and Taraba-1.

The NCDC revealed these details via its verified website on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the country has so far conducted no fewer than 673,183 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced.

It said that following the confirmation of the 223 new coronavirus infections, with fatalities recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the country’s COVID-19 infections toll rose to 63,731.

The public health Agency also said 96 coronavirus patients have so far recovered and discharged from various isolation centers across the country.

Overall, the NCDC said that till date, 63,731 cases have been confirmed across the country with 59, 844 cases discharged and 1,156 deaths recorded.

The NCDC announced that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level III, to coordinate the national response activities in the country. (NAN)