May 6, 2021



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered additional two new related COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, its official Twitter handle said on Wednesday.

The agency’s statistics showed  that 2,065 Coronavirus related deaths had recorded across the 36 states of the Federation and FCT since the beginning of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The NCDC said that 52 new COVID-19 infections were registered as of Wednesday evening.

The agency said that the newly recorded COVID-19 cases were reported across six states and the FCT.

“Today’s report includes data from Taraba, recorded April 22 and May 4, 2021,” it noted.

According to the report, Taraba with 18 new infections, FCT recorded  nine,  Rivers –nine,  Lagos- seven,  Akwa Ibom – six, Kano- two and  Kaduna – one.

The NCDC noted that with the additional infections, the cumulative COVID-19 caseload in the country stood  at 165,273.

The health agency added  that since  the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, the nation had carried out 1,939,165 million tests in the 36 states of the federation including FCT.

It also disclosed that the country’s recovery rate had increased in the last 24 hours, with additional 32 people recovering and discharged from isolation centers across the country.

This brings  the total number of discharged cases to 155,403.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to the national response activities

Meanwhile, the agency stated that COVID-19 post arrival test is mandatory for all travellers arriving into country adding that they must also observe a seven-day self-isolation at their final destination.

It also insisted that a  Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test  must be carried out on the seventh day of arrival at a selected accredited private laboratory in the country. (NAN)

