NCDC registers 45 cases of COVID-19 infections in five states, FCT

November 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Nigeria recorded 45 COVID-19 infections in five states and the FCT on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the on Sunday and stated no death was recorded.

It stated the infection figure indicated an increase 22 infections over the 23 infections reported on Friday.

It stated also as Saturday, Anambra had 18 infections, the FCT had 15 infections, and Lagos State had nine infections, while Bauchi, Rivers and Kano states had an infection each.

The NCDC explained the figures for Anambra and the FCT covered the 11 and 15 backlogs they had respectively in the previous week.

It stated 185 persons were discharged from hospitals on Saturday after recovering from the infection.

It added Nigeria had recorded a total 213,532 infections from the 3.4 million samples tested as Saturday.

the figure, 206, 486 persons recovered after treatment and were discharged from hospitals.

Nigeria’s death toll since the outbreak is 2,973 persons.

The NCDC stated also 4,073 cases were still active in various parts the country. (NAN)

