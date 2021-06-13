NCDC records 8 new COVID-19 infections, 6 recoveries

NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(), it recorded eight new COVID-19 infections in states;Akwa Ibom- four and Rivers- four as of June 12.

The in an update posted its website Sunday morning, said that the infection figure raised the country’s total infection tally 167,059.

The News Agency of Nigeria(), reports that no Nigerian has died from the disease in the past one week.

The public health agency said in the report that six states; Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, , Sokoto and the FCT had zero case of the disease.
It said that Lagos state the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, after reporting 12 in Friday, did not register any case Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state with over 20 million people were the most affected in the country with a total of nearly 60, 000 and more than 300 fatalities, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The agency said no from the infectious virus Saturday as the total toll in the country remained 2,117.

According the update, six patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday rasing the total recoveries across the country 163, 436.

The NCDC stated that the country had tested 2,113,061 samples of the country’s roughly 200 million population.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The public agency said that Nigeria, had over a thousands active across the country.()

