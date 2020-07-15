NCDC records 463 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 33,616

July 15, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 463 new -19 cases in the country as total infections rose to  33,616.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on .

The NCDC said that as at the July, 14, there were 463  new confirmed cases and 10    recorded in the country.

The agency stated that till date,  33,616 cases had been confirmed, 13,792 cases discharged and 754 had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that the 463 new cases were reported from 17 states.

The NCDC stated  that 128 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, 92  in Kwara and 39 in  Enugu .

Others states with cases were Delta (33), Edo (29), Plateau (28), Kaduna (23), Oyo (15), Ogun (14), Osun (14), (12), Ondo (9), Rivers (9), Abia (8), Bayelsa (5), Ekiti (3), and Borno (2).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health agency advised to always wear a mask before leaving their homes.

It noted that the wearing of appropriately could help prevent the spread of -19.

The agency reminded that wearing face shield  only could  not protect from COVID-19, it must always be worn with a mask. (NAN)


