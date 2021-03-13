NCDC records 399 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 399 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of infections in the country to 160,332.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country tested 1,601,396 people since the confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The health reported eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the fatalities in the country to 2009.

It stated that the new infections were registered in 17  and the Federal Capital (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that registered 101, Anambra 96, Edo 50, Abia 29, Imo 28, Ogun 19, Akwa Ibom 16, Kaduna 13. FCT seven, Bayelsa, Kano and Oyo, six each.

Delta and Rivers had five each, Nasarawa four, Ebonyi and Osun had three each and Gombe, two.

The health  noted that a of 1,655 people were within the last 24 hours across the country after testing negative to coronavirus.

According to it, these include 831 community recoveries in the FCT and 169  in , all  managed in line with guidelines.

The NCDC stated that were now 14,264 active cases of COVID-19 across the country, down from 15,528 recorded on Thursday.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country. (NAN)

