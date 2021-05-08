NCDC records 39 new infections, zero death

The Nigeria Center for Control (NCDC), recorded 39 new COVID-19 infections and zero death in the past 24 hours in the country.

It said the figure pushed nationwide number of COVID-19 to 165,340 and  death toll to 2,065.

The NCDC disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Friday.

It said that 30 people recovered and were discharged on Friday, which brought the country’s total recoveries to 155,454.

The health agency said that the newly-recorded COVID-19 were across seven states and the Capital (FCT).

“Lagos topped the list with 23 infections, followed by FCT’ 4, Kano 4,   4,  Akwa Ibom 1, Gombe 1, Nasarawa 1 and 1,” it said.

NCDC said that since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, the nation had carried out 1,939,165 tests across the 36 states and the FCT.

It stated that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

