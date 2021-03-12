NCDC records 287 new COVID-19 infections, total now 159,933

March 12, 2021

NCDC records 287 new COVID-19 infections, total now 159,933



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 287 new of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 159,933.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the country has tested  1,601,396 people since the first confirmed case relating to the was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency sadly reported eight COVID-19 additional deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 2,001.

The NCDC  stated  that the new infections were registered across 17 states  and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

It said that  Lagos state, recorded 107 new , followed by Kwara-26, Akwa Ibom-23, -22, Ogun-21, Rivers-19, Kaduna-14 and FCT-11.

Other states that reported new infections included Abia-8, Edo-8, Ekiti-6, Kano-5, Gombe-4,  Osun-4, Oyo-3, Plateau-3, Nasarawa-2 and Delta-1.

The agency said that  142,404  people were discharged, after testing negative to the virus.

It disclosed that 2,421 people had been successfully treated and discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to it, the discharged today include 1,858 recoveries in FCT and 259 recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with extant guidelines.

The agency said that the country ‘s active stood at 15,528, across the country, while active caseload dropped by 2,142.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response . (NAN)

