NCDC records 241 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Lagos once again recorded the highest figure as NCDC confirmed 241 COVID-19 cases on Nigeria Tuesday night.
Announcong the confirmed numbers on its Twitter handle, NCDC said Lagos recorded 142 fresh cases.
Oyo recorded 15, FCT 13, Kano 12 and Edo 11 among other fresh cases.
See the list of NCDC’s latest numbers below:
241 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-142
Oyo-15
FCT-13
Kano-12
Edo-11
Delta-10
Kaduna -9
Rivers-9
Borno-8
Jigawa-4
Gombe-3
Plateau-3
Osun-1
Bauchi-1
10819 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 3239
Deaths: 314
