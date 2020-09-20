NCDC records 189 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,145

Share the news













(NAN) The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,145. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday. “As at Sept. 19, 2020, 189 new confirmed cases and one death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57,145 cases have been confirmed, 48,431 cases have been discharged and 1,095 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said. The agency stated that the 189 new infections were reported from 15 states of the federation. The NCDC said that the figures also showed that Lagos, Plateau and the FCT accounted for 131 out of the 189 new cases.

“Lagos (70), Plateau (37), FCT (24), Kaduna (19), Rivers (12), Oyo (5), Ogun (4), Ebonyi (3), Katsina (3), Ondo (3), Osun (3), Imo (2), Yobe (2), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1),” it said. The agency said that cloth masks provide protection when properly worn and cared for. “Wear mask covering your nose and mouth, handle mask with clean hands and wash cloth face masks after each use. “MaskOnNaija with other preventive measures. Learn how to make your own face mask: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/media/files/DI… ,” it advised.

The NCDC advised older persons, especially those who were living with health conditions such as Diabetes, Cancer and Hypertension, not to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. “TakeResponsibility and adhere to all non pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19 if you must travel,“ it said. (NAN)

