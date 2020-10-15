NCDC records 179 new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 179 new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a total of 13 states have recorded 179 new infections in the country in the last 24 hours.

The agency said that the new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 60,834.

According to the agency, 137 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the country in the last 24 hours with the total number of successfully treated cases rising to 52,143.