NCDC records 156 COVID-19 cases, total now 164,912

April 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, News, Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 156 new COVD-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed nationwide to 164,912.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Website on Tuesday.

The centre said the new infections were recorded in 10 states  and the .

The NCDC said Lagos recorded 50 , Enugu -43, Adamawa-40,   the – eight,  -five, Akwa -Ibom-three, Plateau-three, Jigawa-one, , Rivers-one , Oyo-one and Kaduna-one.

The agency said that a total  of 49 COVID-19 patients have been discharged across the in last 24 hours, taking number of those treated to 155,012.

The NCDC said that the COVID-19 death toll in the was 2,063.

It added that a multi-sectoral emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, has continued to coordinate the response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency said that COVID-19 on its own cannot go very far, it depends on Nigerians to from one person to another.

“Let’s join hands and work together to bring an end to this virus, let’s try as much as we can to avoid large gatherings.

“Together we can end COVID-19,” it advised. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,