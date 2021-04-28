The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 156 new COVD-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases nationwide to 164,912.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Website on Tuesday.

The centre said the new infections were recorded in 10 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said Lagos recorded 50 cases , Enugu -43, Adamawa-40, the FCT – eight, Ogun-five, Akwa -Ibom-three, Plateau-three, Jigawa-one, , Rivers-one , Oyo-one and Kaduna-one.

The agency said that a total of 49 COVID-19 patients have been discharged across the country in last 24 hours, taking number of those treated to 155,012.

The NCDC said that the COVID-19 national death toll in the country was 2,063.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency said that COVID-19 on its own cannot go very far, it depends on Nigerians to spread from one person to another.

“Let’s join hands and work together to bring an end to this virus, let’s try as much as we can to avoid large gatherings.

“Together we can end COVID-19,” it advised. (NAN)

