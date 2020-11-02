NCDC records 111 new COVID-19 infections, total now 62,964

he Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total now infections now 62,964.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Website on Sunday.

The centre also reported two deaths, bringing the total to 1,146 recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.



The agency said Lagos reported 49 new infections, 30 in the FCT, 11 in Rivers and 10 in Plateau.

Others are Ogun-four, Kaduna and Oyo-three each Osun-one.