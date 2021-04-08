The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,440.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory, from an all-time high of 2,314 daily new positive cases on Jan. 22.

The centre said that the new were from 11 states.

It said Lagos reported 24 cases, Yobe (24), FCT (16), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10),Nasarawa (five), Akwa Ibom (four) Bauchi (three), Edo (three) and Plateau (one).

The centre said 153,788 patients had been discharged while it recorded 2,058 deaths from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the agency stated.

The centre added that Nigeria has 7,652 active cases of COVID-19.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level III, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The NCDC said 1,803,177 people had been tested for the virus since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

“At NCDC, we will continue to play our role by ensuring health security and contributing to universal health coverage.

“We are working towards a fairer, healthier world for everyone everywhere,” it stated.

The NCDC said if Nigerians became impatient with the non- pharmaceutical measures in place or did not believe the warnings to be real or relevant, then the nation faced a huge challenge.

“It has been a very long one year. But if we stop adhering to public health and social measures like handwashing, proper use of face masks, physical distancing and others, we are giving the virus a chance to spread further and affect more lives” it said. (NAN)

