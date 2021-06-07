NCDC records 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing total cases to 166, 767

June 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)  has recorded 11 of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections the country 166, 767.The centre said the 11  new infections were  recorded rLagos with nine , the FCT-one and Kano-one.The NCDC also said that there are 1, 544 active Nigeria.

The centre said that out of the 166, 767 , 163, 096 people have been treated and discharged.

The agency said it recorded a total of 2, 117 deaths.

It added that 2,133,061 people have so far been tested.

The NCDC also said that a multi-sectoral national emergency centre, activated at Level II, have continued the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Nigeria started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign March.

Cyprian Ngong, a senior registrar at the National Hospital, became the country’s first person receive the vaccine Abuja.

President Mohammadu Buhari and his vice president have also received their doses.

A total of 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine were shipped into the country.(NAN)

No tags for this post.