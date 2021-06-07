The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166, 767.The centre said the 11 new infections were recorded in rLagos with nine cases, the FCT-one and Kano-one.The NCDC also said that there are 1, 544 active cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The centre said that out of the 166, 767 cases, 163, 096 people have been treated and discharged.

The agency said it recorded a total of 2, 117 deaths.

It added that 2,133,061 people have so far been tested.

The NCDC also said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, have continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Nigeria started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March.

Cyprian Ngong, a senior registrar at the National Hospital, became the country’s first person to receive the vaccine in Abuja.

President Mohammadu Buhari and his vice president have also received their doses.

A total of 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine were shipped into the country.(NAN)

