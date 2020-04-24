NCDC records 108 new COVID-19 cases as total number of infections now 981

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has recorded 108 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday night, the NCDC said that the new cases had taken the total number of infections in the country to 981.

The centre said that 78 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Gombe, 3 Borno, 2 in Akwa Ibom, and 1 each in Kwara and Plateau.

The NCDC added that as of 11:30 p.m. on April 23, there were 981 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in Nigeria.

According to the agency, total deaths recorded in the country from the virus now stands at 31, while 197 infected persons had been treated and discharged.

It disclosed that Nigeria now has 753 Active Cases as of 11:30p.m. on April 23.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current breakdown of active cases by state are: Lagos 582, FCT-133, Kano-73, Ogun-29, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Oyo-17, Edo-17, Borno-12, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, and Kaduna-9.

Others are – Gombe-9, Bauchi-8, Delta-6, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Sokoto-1, Adamawa-1, and Plateau-1.

NCDC said that it had adopted a strategy whereby only the right set of people would be tested.

“We have a very good strategy around testing. Yes, the numbers are being thrown at us, Ghana, South Africa, and other countries but we are not playing a numbers game.

“These are human beings. Before we test anyone we go through a process to ensure that is appropriate to test the persons.

“We have a strategy and we will stick with that strategy and make sure we deliberately increase the number of testing while testing the right people at the right time,” it said. (NAN)