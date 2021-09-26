NCDC lauds Airtel for support towards COVID-19 response

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday lauded Airtel for its role and support towards the COVID-19 pandemic response in Nigeria.

Airtel in a statement said that NCDC commended it for deploying resources in the fight against the dreaded virus.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, was quoted as thanking Airtel for providing digital outreach platforms, connectivity and joining in the national campaign to sensitize Nigerians on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ihekweazu said that the Airtel SMS channel was very effective in information dissemination and data gathering, as it not only reached the targeted audience but was considered credible and authentic by the stakeholders.

“I commend Airtel for its support and on behalf of the NCDC, I will like to present an award recognizing Airtel’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 in Nigeria,” he said.

In his response, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said the company would continue to leverage on its digital resources and network infrastructure to fight infectious diseases in Nigeria.

He also noted that the telco would also continue to partner with the NCDC and other relevant governmental institutions.

“Airtel is pleased with the partnership with the NCDC and we will not rest on our laurels.

“As a key stakeholder and responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to collaborate with government in creating opportunities and platforms that will protect and empower Nigerians,” he said.

NAN reports that during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airtel offered the NCDC toll-free lines and phones to enable the agency process the deluge of phone calls it was besieged with and also curtail spread of the pandemic.

The telco also connected NCDC offices in the 774 local government areas in Nigeria with broadband services riding on its expansive and robust 4G network architecture. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...