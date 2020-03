NCDC confirms 81 COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The NCDC has confirmed that COVID-19 cases have risen to 81 in Nigeria.

The latest figure was released after 11 new cases were reported Friday night, NCDC said on its twitter handle.

“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death” the NCDC tweet said.

