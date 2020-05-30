NCDC confirms 553 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Share the news













The NCDC has confirmed 553 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Announcing the figure Saturday night on its Twitter handle, NCDC said Lagos recorded the highest with 378 new cases.

The FCT came second with 52 cases , while Delta state recorded 23.

See the figures as confirmed by NCDC below:

553 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-378

FCT-52

Delta-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Ogun-13

Kaduna-12

Kano-9

Borno-7

Katsina-6

Jigawa-5

Oyo-5

Yobe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1

9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 2856

Deaths: 273 https://t.co/uIP0zHQeEE

