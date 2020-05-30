NCDC confirms 553 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The NCDC has confirmed 553 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.
Announcing the figure Saturday night on its Twitter handle, NCDC said Lagos recorded the highest with 378 new cases.
The FCT came second with 52 cases , while Delta state recorded 23.
See the figures as confirmed by NCDC below:
553 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-378
FCT-52
Delta-23
Edo-22
Rivers-14
Ogun-13
Kaduna-12
Kano-9
Borno-7
Katsina-6
Jigawa-5
Oyo-5
Yobe-3
Plateau-3
Osun-1
9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 2856
Deaths: 273 https://t.co/uIP0zHQeEE
