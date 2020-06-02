NCDC confirms 416 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The NCDC Monday night cconfirmed 416 new COVID-19 case in Nigeria.
With this figure, Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 case have risen to 10578.
Once again, Lagos recorded the highest number Monday with 192 cases. Edo came second with 41 new COVID-19 cases.
See the confirmed cases according states as tweeted by NCDC Monday night:
416 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-192
Edo-41
Rivers-33
Kaduna-30
Kwara-23
Nasarawa-18
Borno-17
FCT-14
Oyo-10
Katsina-7
Abia-5
Delta-5
Adamawa-4
Kano-4
Imo-3
Ondo-3
Benue-2
Bauchi-2
Ogun-2
Niger-1
10578 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 3122
Deaths: 299
Leave a Reply