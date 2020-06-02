NCDC confirms 416 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Share the news













The NCDC Monday night cconfirmed 416 new COVID-19 case in Nigeria.

With this figure, Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 case have risen to 10578.

Once again, Lagos recorded the highest number Monday with 192 cases. Edo came second with 41 new COVID-19 cases.

See the confirmed cases according states as tweeted by NCDC Monday night:

416 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-192

Edo-41

Rivers-33

Kaduna-30

Kwara-23

Nasarawa-18

Borno-17

FCT-14

Oyo-10

Katsina-7

Abia-5

Delta-5

Adamawa-4

Kano-4

Imo-3

Ondo-3

Benue-2

Bauchi-2

Ogun-2

Niger-1

10578 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3122

Deaths: 299

Related