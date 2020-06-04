NCDC confirms 348 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Share the news













Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 11166 Wednesday night as NCDC confirmed 348 new figures in some states of the federation.

According to a tweet on its handle, NCDC said Lagos recorded 163 new cases.The FCT recorded 76 new cases.

See the figures below:

348 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-163

FCT-76

Ebonyi-23

Rivers-21

Delta-8

Nasarawa-8

Niger-8

Enugu-6

Bauchi-5

Edo-5

Ekiti-5

Ondo-5

Gombe-5

Benue-4

Ogun-2

Osun-1

Plateau-1

Kogi-1

Anambra-1

11166 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3329

Deaths: 315

