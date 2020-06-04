NCDC confirms 348 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 11166 Wednesday night as NCDC confirmed 348 new figures in some states of the federation.

According to a tweet on its handle, NCDC said Lagos recorded 163 new cases.The FCT recorded 76 new cases.

See the figures below:

348 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-163
FCT-76
Ebonyi-23
Rivers-21
Delta-8
Nasarawa-8
Niger-8
Enugu-6
Bauchi-5
Edo-5
Ekiti-5
Ondo-5
Gombe-5
Benue-4
Ogun-2
Osun-1
Plateau-1
Kogi-1
Anambra-1

11166 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 3329
Deaths: 315


