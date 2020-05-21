NCDC confirms 339 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as total hits 7016

Share the news













Nigeria has now recorded a total of 7016 COVID-19 cases as at Thursday night May 21, 2020, says the NCDC.

The country reached this figure after NCDC confirmed 339 fresh cases of covid -19 for the day from across some of the states of the Federation

NCDC listed the fresh cases on according figures from affected states in a tweet as shown below:

339 new cases of #COVID19;



139-Lagos

28-Kano

28-Oyo

25-Edo

22-Katsina

18-Kaduna

14-Jigawa

13-Yobe

13-Plateau

11-FCT

8-Gombe

5-Ogun

4-Bauchi

4-Nasarawa

3-Delta

2-Ondo

1-Rivers

1-Adamawa



7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1907

Deaths: 211

