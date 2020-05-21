NCDC confirms 339 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as total hits 7016

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 7016 COVID-19 cases as at Thursday night May 21, 2020, says the NCDC.

The country reached this figure after NCDC confirmed 339  fresh cases of covid -19 for  the day from across some of the states of the Federation

NCDC listed the fresh cases on according figures  from affected  states in a tweet as shown below:

339 new cases of #COVID19;

139-Lagos
28-Kano
28-Oyo
25-Edo
22-Katsina
18-Kaduna
14-Jigawa
13-Yobe
13-Plateau
11-FCT
8-Gombe
5-Ogun
4-Bauchi
4-Nasarawa
3-Delta
2-Ondo
1-Rivers
1-Adamawa

7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1907
Deaths: 211


