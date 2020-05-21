NCDC confirms 339 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as total hits 7016

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 7016 COVID-19 cases as at Thursday night May 21, 2020, says the NCDC.
The country reached this figure after NCDC confirmed 339 fresh cases of covid -19 for the day from across some of the states of the Federation
NCDC listed the fresh cases on according figures from affected states in a tweet as shown below:
339 new cases of #COVID19;
139-Lagos
28-Kano
28-Oyo
25-Edo
22-Katsina
18-Kaduna
14-Jigawa
13-Yobe
13-Plateau
11-FCT
8-Gombe
5-Ogun
4-Bauchi
4-Nasarawa
3-Delta
2-Ondo
1-Rivers
1-Adamawa
7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1907
Deaths: 211
