NCDC confirms 296 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday, added that only one death was recorded in the country.

It said till date, 53,317 cases had been confirmed, 40,726 cases disharged while 1,011 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency disclosed that the 296 new cases were reported from 17 states.

The NCDC said that Plateau recorded 85 of the 296 cases, followed by Enugu with 46, Oyo with 31 and Lagos 21.

Others states included Rivers-20, FCT-15, Kaduna-13, Bauchi-12, Delta-11, Ekiti-11, Akwa Ibom-7, Ebonyi-6, Kwara-5, Ogun-4, Osun-4, Gombe-3, and Niger-2.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency said that it was not was oblivious that the COVID-19 was a battle that would be fought for sometime.

According to the agency, the country is currently in the community transmission phase that requires the collective efforts of every Nigerian to win the fight against the virus.

The agency, however, said that it remained committed to providing support and strengthening the COVID-19 response across the states of the federation.

NCDC reminded Nigerians that clothes and masks provide protection against the spread of the virus when properly worn and cared for.

“Wear mask covering your nose and mouth. Handle mask with clean hands and wash cloth face masks after each use,” it said.

