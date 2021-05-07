NCDC confirms 28 new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria

NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Center for Disease (NCDC) says it 28 new COVID-19 infections   five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday.

This brings the country’s  COVID-19 cases 165,301 since  tracking of the pandemic began on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC made the disclosure on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It said that 10 of the new cases were recorded Lagos,  seven Rivers,  six Akwa Ibom, two in  Delta, two in the FCT  and one in Kaduna State.

“Today’s report includes data from Akwa Ibom recorded over the two days and data from Delta  recorded for May 5, 2021,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, it said that over 7,000 infections were still active the country.

According the  agency, so far,  155,424  people in Nigeria are recorded as having recovered from COVID-19.

The figure includes 21  people who recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from hospitals across the nation in the past 24 hours.

It stated that new death was recorded from the virus which had already claimed 2,065 lives in the country.

It added that the number of deaths recorded from the virus had declined with only four deaths recorded in the 22 days.

The health agency added  that since  the pandemic broke out in the country in 2020, the nation has carried out 1,939,165 million tests in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued the national activities. (NAN)

