NCDC confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria



The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 252 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC, which made the disclosure on its official twitter handle on Tuesday, said that a Multi-Sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.







The public health agency said that the 252 put the country’s total number of infection at 52,800, with 1,007 dead and more than 39,000 persons discharged.

The NCDC said that Plateau topped the list of states with new cases with 50, while Enugu has 35.







Others are Rivers 27, Lagos 26, FCT 18, Kaduna 18, Ekiti 10, Kano 10, Taraba 9, Anambra 8, Edo 8, Oyo 8, Delta 7, Ogun 6, Abia 5, Bayelsa 5, Ebonyi 1 and Osun 1.

It noted that so far, the agency had tested 383,130 samples, noting that 707 persons had recovered from COVID-19 as at Tuesday and had been discharged from across the country’s isolation centers in the last 24 hours in the country.









“Our discharges today (Tuesday) include 528 community recoveries over the last four weeks reported from Ondo State in line with new case management guidelines,” it said.

The health agency noted that the country regrettably recorded three new COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that the hands were one of the primary ways by which infectious diseases like COVID-19 spread.









“Take Responsibility; wash your hands frequently with soap under running water for 20 seconds.

“Remember to teach your loved ones and those around you the importance of proper hand hygiene,” it advised. (NAN)