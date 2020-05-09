NCDC confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Centre which gave the breakdown on its Twitter handle Saturday night said the total number of COVID – 19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 4151.

In the latest cases Lagos recorded 97, Bauchi, 44, and Kano, 29.

See the list as confirmed by NCDC below:

239 new cases of #COVID19;

97-Lagos

44-Bauchi

29-Kano

19-Katsina

17-Borno

7-FCT

6-Kwara

5-Oyo

3-Kaduna

3-Sokoto

2-Adamawa

2-Kebbi

2-Plateau

2-Ogun

1-Ekiti

4151 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 745

Deaths: 128 https://t.co/tVlNJr4AjL