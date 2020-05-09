NCDC confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The National Centre for Disease Control, has confirmed 239 new cases of in Nigeria.

The Centre which gave the breakdown on its Twitter handle Saturday night said the total number of COVID – 19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 4151.

In the latest cases Lagos recorded 97, Bauchi, 44, and Kano, 29.

See the list as confirmed by below:

239 new cases of #COVID19;

97-Lagos
44-Bauchi
29-Kano
19-Katsina
17-Borno
7-FCT
6-Kwara
5-Oyo
3-Kaduna
3-Sokoto
2-Adamawa
2-Kebbi
2-Plateau
2-Ogun
1-Ekiti

4151 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 745
Deaths: 128 https://t.co/tVlNJr4AjL

