NCDC confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The Centre which gave the breakdown on its Twitter handle Saturday night said the total number of COVID – 19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 4151.
In the latest cases Lagos recorded 97, Bauchi, 44, and Kano, 29.
See the list as confirmed by NCDC below:
239 new cases of #COVID19;
97-Lagos
44-Bauchi
29-Kano
19-Katsina
17-Borno
7-FCT
6-Kwara
5-Oyo
3-Kaduna
3-Sokoto
2-Adamawa
2-Kebbi
2-Plateau
2-Ogun
1-Ekiti
4151 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 745
Deaths: 128 https://t.co/tVlNJr4AjL
