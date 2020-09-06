NCDC confirms 162 new COVID-19 infections, push total to 54,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 162 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ) in the country, bringing the confirmed cases to 54,905.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria continued its week of recording less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 per day with Saturday’s 162 new confirmed cases.

The agency said that three deaths were recorded in the country.

The NCDC noted that till date, 54,905 cases have been confirmed, 42,922, discharged and 1,054 deaths recorded in 36 states and FCT.

According to the public health agency, the 162 cases are reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that Lagos state led with 53 and followed by Gombe state with 21 new infections.

Among other states with new cases were Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), and Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said that one way the virus spread was by touching contaminated surfaces, then touching the face with the unwashed hands.

“Ensure all surfaces are cleaned with soap and water or disinfectants at intervals to prevent transmission of the virus.

“Observing physical distance reduces the risk of contact with droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

“Take responsibility to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread by wearing a face mask, observing physical distance and washing your hands frequently.

“Wearing masks in combination with frequent hand washing and physical distancing measures, have been shown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” it advised.

The public health agency disclosed that sometimes the COVID-19 test results take longer than expected.

“While you wait for your result, self-isolate from friends and family. Also, please do not self medicate. You may be putting yourself at risk,” it said.

Meanwhile, the agency said that one major output from the pandemic was the increasing investment in health security.

It assured Nigerians that it would continue to work with states to sustain these investments. (NAN)