NCDC confirms 14 new cases in Lagos, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in Nigeria.

The NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said that as at 8.35p.m of March 26, Lagos has additional 12 cases, and Abuja two new cases.

According to it, this brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 65.

The centre said that of the 65 confirmed cases, three had been discharged, while one death was recorded in the country.

According to the tweet, six cases were detected on a vessel, three were returning travellers into Nigeria and one was a close contact of a confirmed case.

It added that currently Lagos has 44; Abuja- 12; Ogun- three, Ekiti- one, Oyo- one; Edo- one, Bauchi-one, Osun-one and Rivers-one cases respectively. (NAN)