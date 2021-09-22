NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases

Fourteen states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have announced 513  new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures released on Wednesday morning by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,(NCDC).

The NCDC added the 513 new cases, bring the total number of infections in the country to 202,704.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports the additional 513 COVID-19 infections, on Tuesday indicates an increase from the 393 cases on Monday.

It added lagos state led the chat with 132 news cases, higher than the 86 cases it recorded the previous day.

Amongst other were; the FCT (80), Rivers (70), Kaduna (43), Edo (40), Ondo (32), Delta (23), Akwa Ibom(21), Kwara (16), Gombe (12), Anambra (9), Benue (9), Kano (7), Oyo (6), Borno (3), Bayelsa and Kastina , Ogun (2), each and Jigawa (1).

According to it, till date, 202,704 cases have been confirmed, 190,370 cases discharged and 2,664 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The disease agency said the Country had tested a total of over 2,997,060 million samples from roughly 200 million population.

It added a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency disclosed there were over 8,685 active cases across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC noted the pandemic had the world greatly but had also provided clarity on what the world needed to do to secure future.

“History will not judge us kindly if we fail to build on the gains of the COVID-19 response.

“We remain committed to strengthening partnerships will enable us to build better for national and global security,” it said.

According to it, “I wish to re-emphasise we must fervently avoid complacency and continue to abide by the given Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions. 

“Remember Nigeria is a well-traversed country and is susceptible to further importation of the virus, especially when there is clear evidence the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has begun across the continent.

“It is important to emphasize it is in the interest of public safety and collective well-being of Nigerians the Federal Government has made available these vaccines free for all eligible persons,” the NCDC announced.

“Lets make ourselves and loved ones available and get inoculated,” it advised. (NAN)

