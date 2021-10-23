NCDC announces five additional COVID-19 deaths, 176 new infections

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC), has registered five more COVID-19 deaths and additional 176 new infections in 11 states and the FCT.

The NCDC made this known on its website on Saturday.

says the 176 new cases reported on indicate a decrease from the 247 cases posted on Thursday.

noted country’s total infections from stood at 210,136, while the fatality toll stood at 2,855.

The NCDC said a total of 198,117 Nigerians had received treatment and had been discharged from hospitals since the of in 2020.

health agency noted FCT topped the infection chart on with 73 cases, while Plateau came next with 25 cases.

The agency stated they were followed Rivers in the South-South with 20 cases, while Kano State in the Northwest recorded 18 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the infection recorded 15 cases, while Bauchi State in the Northeast recorded nine cases.

Others are and Ekiti states in the Southwest recorded eight cases and three cases respectively, while, Edo in the South-South recorded a single case.

Bayelsa, and Sokoto states recorded a single case each also.

The NCDC added country’s active cases stood at 9,164 as at Oct. 22.

The agency stated also more than three million samples had been tested out of the nation’s estimated 200 million population. (NAN)

