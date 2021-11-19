NCDC announces 61 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise as 61 new infections are registered with no related deaths on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 61 infections reported on Thursday, represents a decline from 82 reported on Wednesday.

It also reported that 206,292 Nigerians had been discharged nationwide.

NCDC said on its website, on Friday morning, that the additional 61 infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 213,464.

The public health agency said that the 61 new infections were recorded across nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that Gombe State topped the chart with 16 cases, closely followed by Taraba and Zamfara with 15 and 14 cases respectively and FCT with seven infections.

NCDC said that three states, Kano, Lagos and Rivers reported two cases each respectively, while Bauchi, Delta and Katsina states reported one case each.

It said Sokoto state did not record any case on Thursday.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level two, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The centre said the country had 4,199 active coronavirus cases, while 3,440,172 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)

