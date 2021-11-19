NCDC announces 61 new COVID-19 infections

NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC) Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise as 61 new infections are  registered with no related deaths on Thursday.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 61 infections reported on Thursday,  represents a  decline from 82 reported on Wednesday.

It also reported  that 206,292 Nigerians had  been discharged nationwide.

NCDC said on its website, on Friday  morning, that the additional 61 infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 213,464.

The public health said that the 61 new infections were recorded across nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that Gombe State  topped the chart with 16 cases, closely followed by Taraba and Zamfara  with 15 and 14 cases respectively and  FCT with seven infections.

NCDC said that three states, Kano, Lagos and Rivers reported two cases each respectively, while Bauchi, Delta and Katsina states  reported one each.

It said  Sokoto state did record any on Thursday.

The said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level two, continued to coordinate the national activities.

The said the country had 4,199 active coronavirus cases, while 3,440,172 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)

