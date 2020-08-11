NCDC announces 290 new cases as total tally hits 46,867

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.



The health agency said that Nigeria’s new cases were confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), taking the total number of infections in the country to 46,867.

The NCDC data showed that Lagos and Plateau recorded the highest cases for the day with 82.



Amongst other states with new cases were Oyo – 19; FCT – 18; Edo – 16; Kaduna – 15; Enugu -9; Ogun – 9; Kano -8; Kwara – 8; Cross River -5; Ondo – 5; Rivers -5; Ekiti -4; Imo – 3 and Borno – 2.

The NCDC said there were 290 new confirmed cases and five deaths recorded as at Monday.

It added that till date, 46867 cases had been confirmed, 33346 discharged and 950 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.



The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency said that in the absence of a safe vaccine to prevent COVID-19 , Nigerians must rely on non-pharmaceutical interventions such as face mask use.

“Between 7-14 August, we’ll commemorate #WorldMaskWeek to reinforce the use of face masks.

“Studies have shown the effectiveness of face masks in reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“A mask is an additional layer of protection needed to protect yourself and people around you in public places,” it said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had said five states accounted for 60 per cent of cumulative cases in the country while 689 out of the 774 Local government areas had reported at least one case.

It also said 85 local councils in 20 states had not done any testing. (NAN)