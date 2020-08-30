NCDC announces 250 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 250 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 53,727.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

The health agency said that as at August 29, 2020, 250 new confirmed cases and zero deaths were recorded in the country.

The public health agency said that till date, 53,727 cases have been confirmed, with 41,314 cases discharged and 1011 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It disclosed that the 250 new cases were reported from 20 states of the federation, with Plateau state recording the highest number of new cases (69) within the past 24 hours, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranking second with 41 cases.

Other states and their recorded cases were Lagos-21, Delta-14, Kaduna-14, Bayelsa-13, Enugu-13, Ekiti-11, Bauchi-9, Ogun-8, Edo-7, Oyo-7, Rivers-6, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Nasarawa-3, Ebonyi-2, Kwara-2, Gombe-1, and Imo-1.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC, however, urged that proper implementation of COVID-19 guidelines for schools and educational facilities was important to keep students, teachers and all workers safe.

“Take responsibility for your loved ones and those in your community.

“Download, share and read via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/media/files/co… ,” (NAN)