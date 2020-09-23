NCDC announces 176 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 176 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the new infection takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,437.

The NCDC said that the new cases were reported from 14 states of the federation.

It stated that Lagos reported the highest infection in the country with 73, Plateau (50), FCT (17), Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5), Ogun (5), Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), and Nasarawa (1).

According to it, till date, 57613 cases have been confirmed, 48836 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It added that the drivers of COVID-19 were different across the country, therefore subnational understanding of transmission was critical.

“We can’t celebrate decline in national figures until we test sufficient numbers in every state,” it stated.

The NCDC said that the most common signs and symptoms reported by COVID-19 patients in Nigeria were cough and fever.

The agency said that in addition, most patients who died were reported to have difficulty in breathing.

“Most people who died were 61-70 years of age.

The agency said that a properly worn face mask acts as a protective barrier to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Wear a mask properly covering your nose and mouth, no gaps secured with straps.

“Remember, a face mask is a personal item and must not be shared,” it said. (NAN)

