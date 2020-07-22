NCDC accredits Edo Specialist Hospital for COVID-19 test

Share the news













Edo Government says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has accredited Edo Specialist Hospital as one of its laboratory network to conduct COVID-19 test.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie on Wednesday in Benin.

Osagie stated that the feat came in the wake of reforms by the state government, which procured three Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines for three designated hospitals for COVID-19 test in the state.

He noted that the development had raised the state’s capacity to test for coronavirus and to properly manage the spread of the virus.

He said “we have just received the news that after necessary vetting and inspection, NCDC has accredited Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin, to conduct COVID-19 test.

“This followed the installation of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines at the facility by the state government in its proactive response to containing the pandemic.

“The Director General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, visited the state and severally at the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, he mentioned how Edo was leading the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Osagie said that the state government would continue to prioritise the health and safety of the people.

He added that the state government would spare no resources in facilitating effective and efficient health services to Edo people.

According to him, the increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is as a result of an efficient response system which allows for more testing of samples to get a good picture of the spread of the virus. (NAN)

