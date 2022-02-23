NCCSALW to establish zonal headquarters in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) is set to establish a zonal headquarters in Enugu.

The National Coordinator of NCCSALW, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko (Rtd), disclosed this on Tuesday when he led a delegation of the centre to the Government House, Enugu, on an official visit to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Dikko said the centre was established in May 2021 to replace the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) as part of the restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture.

“It is aimed to address emerging threats and strengthen the regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCCSALW, which is domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser, serves as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of SALW in Nigeria. (NAN)

