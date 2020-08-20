NCC’s projects, others adding value to Nigeria’s digital transformation -Danbatta



The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the various projects being executed by the Commission and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE) have been adding significant value to the digital transformation journey of Nigeria.



Danbatta stated this during the 4th phase of the virtual commissioning of additional 12 digital economy projects implemented by agencies under the Ministry by the Minister, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, which also coincided with the Minister’s one year anniversary in office.

He commended the Minister for creating a platform for the commissioning of the various projects executed by the agencies under the Ministry, which has helped to showcase the President’s achievements in leveraging Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to propel the economic development of the country.





Addressing the audience at the event, comprising the Chairman of the occasion, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Federal Ministers, Heads of Agencies and other dignitaries, Danbatta said the projects are auspicious and will have a far-reaching positive impact on Nigerians, who are the ultimate beneficiaries.





Explaining the value-addition, Danbatta stated that “through the various projects, we are building shared and sustainable prosperity for this country. We are also making governance more open and transparent because people are able to participate and have a say in the way and manner the country is governed.”





In addition, the EVC said the “projects will eliminate poverty through skill development; and above all, we are creating a competitive and innovative economy through the promotion of the usage and deployment of various ICT applications and services in the economy.”

According to Danbatta, “all these are value additions that are unprecedented in the sector, noting that the Commission is proud to be associated with the laudable achievements of the Ministry under the leadership of the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital economy.”

The 12 projects commissioned include the Virtual Examination Centre (VEC) at Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Kano State Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) in Kano State implemented by the NCC.

Three of the projects, including an E-Library at Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi, Kano State; E-Accessibility Centre (EAC) at Government School for the Deaf, Malumfashi, Katsina State; and School Knowledge Centre (SKC) located at AUD High School, Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State, were executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of NCC.





Other commissioned projects, which were executed by the National Information Technology Development Agencies (NITDA) include the Digital Capacity Training Centre in Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology, Yola, Adamawa State; and ICT Innovation Hub at Oyo State Trade Fair Complex, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The projects also include the digital capacity development programme for artisans (DCDP) with centres in Suleja, Niger State; LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State; National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), Owerri, Imo State and Benchils School, Warri, Delta State.