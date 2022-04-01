NCC vows to end piracy, nabs two offenders in Ibadan

By Ibukun Emiola

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has vowed to end piracy in the Southwest.

It also nabbed two offenders in Ibadan over illegal reproduction and sale of people’s original musical works.

Mrs Olabisi Ogundiran, the State Coordinator of NCC, Ibadan Office comprising Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday .

She said that two suspects were nabbed after an intelligence report that made them to carry out covert operation on Thursday.

Ogundiran said one of the suspects, (name withheld), who had been into the business for 30 years was apprehended at his shop at Toll Gate, Ibadan Expressway, with over a thousand duplicated Compact Discs (CDs) of various musical genres.

“We also confiscated a 10-loader duplicating machine and other gadgets.

“He buys original CDs and reproduces and sells them. We found 265 original music genres with him from different artists,” she said.

Ogundiran said the commission had conducted various seminars and sensitisation for people to stop piracy but that people seem to understand enforcement more.

She said that another man who was into the sale of illegally reproduced Compact Disc Digital Video/Video CDs (VCDs) was also nabbed at Sango area of Ibadan.

“Piracy is an infringement on the rights of original authors, artists and content creators which makes them to languish in penury.

“This is because they are denied what ought to get to them because of those who illegally mine their works.

“Now that we have caught two of them, it will serve as a deterrent for others engaging in piracy.

“NCC has been re-energised and is more determined to make southwest uncomfortable for those engaging in piracy.

“We will chase them and cleanse our streets, so that the rightful owners can benefit from the exploration of their works,” she said.

Ogundiran said that the suspects would face prosecution. (NAN)

