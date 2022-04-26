NCC urges Nigerian youths to explore creativity, innovation

The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, has urged Nigerian youths to explore their creativity and innovation to make a difference in their generation.

Asein gave the advice on Tuesday in commemoration of the World Intellectual Property Day (WIPO) in Port Harcourt.

Asein, who was represented by Mr Joseph Ojika, the Acting Zonal Coordinator of NCC in Rivers, said the 2022 WIPO with the theme, “IP and Youth: Innovation for a better Future” was to attract the attention of youths as major players in the intellectual property ecosystem.

He said a responsible use of the intellectual property system would guarantee a better future for youths.

According to him, Nigeria is fortunate to have a very talented, innovative and energetic youth population that has excelled virtually in all spheres of life.

“With a demographic profile in which 50 per cent is below 19 years, and about 17 per cent is between 15 and 35 years.

“Nigeria has a strong and fast growing youth population, which if properly harnessed would guarantee the nation’s enduring strength and secured future.

“Nigerian Copyright Commission salutes the country’s youth as major drivers of its creative and innovation sector.

“Once again, in the spirit of this year’s World IP Day celebration, I implore all young people to freely explore their creative and innovative world to make a difference,” he said.

He advised youths to understand the technology, the business and the legal framework, especially the benefits of the Intellectual Property System, to also imbibe a culture of respect for the right of others.

He said the Nigerian Copyright Commission in collaboration with the Association of Vice-chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU), the National Universities Commission and the National Office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion had developed a Model IP policy for Nigerian universities for sustainable use. (NAN)

