NCC trains110 staff of FEDPODAM on ICT

Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) on Tuesday trained 110 members of staff of the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu (FEDPODAM) on Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI).

The training Coordinator, Dr Jafar Ali said the five-day workshop was fully sponsored and anchored by Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

He explained that the workshop, which would run between June 6 and 10, was aimed at bridging digital gaps that existed in the Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr Usman Kallamu, the Rector of the institution, enjoined the participants to concentrate on the Programme.

Kallamu, represented by Dr Reuben Omotayo, Deputy Rector Academics, said the participants included academic and non-academic staff of the institution.

Malam Muhammad Nguru, Head of Information and Protocol Unit of the institution who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to NCC for the training.

He said the workshop would equip the participants with the requisite ICT skills essential for the 21st century. (NAN)

