NCC training military cadets on modern warfare communication strategy – Danbatta

By Jessica Dogo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is training cadets of the Department of Computer Science, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on modern warfare using Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who revealed this on Monday in Abuja during a lecture to the cadets, said that modern warfare was no longer about physical combat.

Danbatta said that NCC was investing in a modern communication warfare to be able to maintain and sustain internal peace and combat external aggression.

“The ultimate training we have given our officers and gentlemen in the military is modern warfare technique. And this technique does not rely on physical combat anymore.

“You don’t even come close to each other; the war is normally won without exchanging a simple blow. The war is normally won safely in the command and control centres.

“Like I said, the combat readiness strategy has been implemented – locating where the enemy is, and giving instructions to the Air Force to do the damage that will contain the threats posed by them.

“I am not a military man, but I think what we are seeing increasingly is this deployment of items of electronic equipment to fight wars,” he explained

He said that the country’s electronic combat readiness must be of very high standards for those who want to win the fight against insecurity and external aggression.

He encouraged the military students to come up with softwares that would aid the operations of the military.

“I also encourage them to come up with a software that can help some of these programmes.

“We engage institutions to find what we can do in order to ensure they deliver on the important mandate given to them to train minds.”

He emphasised the need to collaborate with different institutions of government so as to fashion out and agree on the direction that would be of utmost benefit to the nation.

“We cannot just sit inside the NCC by ourselves; we must engage with these critical stakeholders. We must listen to them and explain what we are doing.

“By so doing, we shall get a feedback that will, in turn, enhance the journey we are undertaking. We must improve the quality of service that is being provided by mobile network operators.

“We must ensure optimum utilisation of resources like spectrums; we must attract the right amount of investment into the sector for the provision of more qualitative and efficient services,” Danbatta said.

The Head, Computer Science Department, NDA, Dr Abraham Evwiekpaefe, in a remark, said that the cadets were there to balance theories.

“We are here for a site visit. We want the cadets to get first hand knowledge of the infrastructure to ensure a balance between the theory and different products of operation.

“This is part of the requirements for students on Industrial Training.

He appreciated NCC’s contribution to the NDA in the area of capacity building and the provision of one year internet network for use by the institution, and called for more collaboration between the agencies. (NAN)