The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has reaasured telecoms consumers that they should always see themselves as kings who deserve proper service.

This position was reiterated at the Telecom Consumer Market Conversation in Abuja.The event with the theme: “Know your Rights and Obligations as a Telecom Consumer,” was held at Garki International Market,Garki,Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking at the Mr Efosa Idehen, director consumer affairs bureau, NCC said consumers are the king, and when they dislike any service, they should complain.

He noted that the Consumer Protection Bureau was created 20 years ago.It is meant to inform and educate the the people.

Idehen used the forum to list the several rights of the consumers, however, he warned them against practices that could endanger them.He cautioned against giving one’s NIN to be linked to another person’s SIM card, for instance.

Also addressing the consumers, Mrs Nnenna Ukoha highlighted the importance of getting a NIN.Customers may be denied several services in many sectors such as banking, land matters etc without NIN.

Customers were also given tips on online safety by Mrs Abdullahi who urged users not to respond to.messages asking for things like OTP,NIN etc.Also, in a brief interactive session, Mrs Samira put the audience through Internet awareness tips.She also advised parents to pay attention to what their children do online.

The event was made lively with the “fastest finger” game where lucky customers won air time from various networks.

