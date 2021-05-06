NCC to telecom consumers: Always remember you are the king

May 6, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business 0



The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has reaasured telecoms consumers that they should always see themselves as kings who deserve proper service.

This position reiterated at the Telecom Consumer Market Conversation in Abuja.The event with the theme: “Know your and Obligations as a Telecom Consumer,” held at Garki International Market,Garki,Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking at the Mr Efosa Idehen, director consumer affairs bureau, NCC said consumers are the king, and when they dislike any service, they should complain.

He noted that the Consumer Protection Bureau created 20 years ago.It is meant to inform and educate the the people.

Idehen used the forum to list the the consumers, however, he warned them against practices that could endanger them.He cautioned against one’s NIN to be linked to another person’s SIM card, for instance.

Also addressing the consumers, Mrs Nnenna Ukoha highlighted the importance getting a NIN.Customers may be denied services in many sectors such as banking, land matters etc without NIN.

Customers were also given tips on online safety by Mrs Abdullahi who urged users not to respond to.messages asking for things like OTP,NIN etc.Also, in a brief interactive session, Mrs Samira put the audience through Internet awareness tips.She also advised parents to pay attention to what their children do online.

The event made lively with the “fastest finger” game where lucky customers won air time from various networks.

