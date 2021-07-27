NCC to strengthen Judicial collaboration in tackling telecoms challenges

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in a bid to further protect telecoms infrastructure in country, has restated its commitment to continue to strengthen collaboration with judicial institutions in Nigeria.

Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

statement said that Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Judiciary to the NCC’ Kano Zonal Office.

Danbatta said that Commission was doing everything within its regulatory mandate to enforce compliance among licencees as well as collaborating with to protect telecom infrastructure.

He expressed regrets that some individuals indulged in willful damage of telecom infrastructure, vandalism, telecoms facility theft, and fibre optics cuts, among other crimes.

He said the criminal conspired to degrade the quality of service (QoS) in the country and, the NCC had no prosecutorial power, the need to strengthen collaboration with the judicial arm of the government all levels became expedient.

The EVC said recently-concluded NCC’ Judges Workshop held in Abuja, was a very important of the Commission to continuously collaborate with members of the judicial arm of government.

He said that it was a good avenue toward updating the judiciary with the trends and regulatory dynamism of the sector with a view to improving their knowledge for effective dispensation of justice.

“NCC does not have prosecutorial power in criminal acts by the and licencees which are inimical to the progress of the sector.

“We appreciate the ways and manners such criminal cases are being dispensed by the judiciary.

“This is a testimony to the kind cooperation NCC has been enjoying from the judiciary,” he said.

“The Commission will never fold its arms while unscrupulous cause havoc on telecommunications infrastructure that affects the quality of service innocent enjoy.

“Therein lies the importance of the judiciary in the work that we have been assigned by the government to do.

“We very much appreciate this cooperation with the judiciary and we are to ensure cooperation grows stronger and stronger going forward,” the statement said.

The Chief Registrar of of Justice, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, who led the delegation, commended the efforts of NCC in fast-tracking digital transformation of governance and other sectors of the economy.

Bayero said that Judiciary, as a whole, had recognised the necessity and inevitability of digital justice system as well as integration of ICT-based court system in the administration of justice.

He said that this position was well entrenched in the National Judiciary Information Technology Policy (NJITP), 2021, and was consistent with the NCC’ objective and strategic intervention to advance ICT knowledge and training for various public institutions in Nigeria.

“It is in line with the above Judiciary is determined to explore all necessary avenues and opportunities to integrate ICT-based court systems as well as digitised justice delivery systems.

“This is for efficient and effective administration of justice in the state and we request NCC’s intervention in this regard,” he said. (NAN)

