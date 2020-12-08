NCC to ensure enforcement of copyright laws from 2021 –DG

The Director General, Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr John Asien, says the commission would focus more on the enforcement of copyright laws as from 2021.

Asien told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN,) on the sidelines of the just concluded 39th International Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) in Ilorin, that it would no longer be business as usual for pirates, as different strategies would be used, both online and in physical space, to ensure that pirates stopped selling pirated books.

”For us at the commission, we are more than committed, by next year we will be focusing more on enforcement and we are going to do that in all nooks and cranny of Nigeria.

”We are going to use different strategies and working on different platforms, both online and the physical space. This is because we must address this problem head on and that is a commitment from the NCC,” Asien said.

He cited the loss to piracy annually as running into billions of Naira, leaving authors at the mercy of philanthropists when they need help.