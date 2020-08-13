NCC to become Nigeria’s ‘leading public sector brand in use of online media’ – Official

The Nigerian Communications Commission,(NCC) has a vision to become the leading public brand in the use of online media, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director of Public Affairs,NCC has said.

“There has been a considerable increase in the number of people accessing the news via online platforms, especially among younger audiences, it’s our vision therefore to make NCC the leading public sector brand in the use of online media for organizational communication and stakeholder engagement.”

Adinde made this assertion during a virtual interactive session with the Commission’s online partners on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.





He noted that, “The communications sector and telecoms, in particular, is indeed the most vibrant and dynamic sector of the economy and requires excellent leadership and stewardship, no wonder President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the reappointment of Prof. Umar Danbatta as the EVC/CEO of the NCC for another term of five years which has since been confirmed by the Senate.”

Adinde affirmed that indeed, “The fate of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry has yet again been entrusted to a tested and trusted hand and you have a role to play to ensure factual reportage of the Commissions activities and initiatives.







“On our part, we will continue to work with you to accomplish the goals and objectives which define our shared interests in building the ICT Sector and telecom in particular for the greater good of Nigerians.

He noted that “The National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the New National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), the NCC Strategic Management Plan (2020-2024), creation of the Digital Economy Department all underscore the policy directions of the Federal Government which the NCC is expected to drive working with our supervising ministry and other relevant industry stakeholders to extend the frontiers of the digital economy for Nigerians.

“Let me use this opportunity to solicit your continuous support in the area of enlightening the general public on the various consumer-centric regulatory initiatives of the Commission. As our online media partners, I urge you to constantly visit the NCC’s official website (www.ncc.gov.ng) which is a repository of information and necessary latest statistics on the performance of the telecommunications industry.







“We also urge you to always contact the Commission for necessary clarifications to ensure accurate and adequate reporting of the industry, as the NCC runs an Open House to our media stakeholders. We call on your support and continued collaboration in reporting our activities and initiatives for the good of every Nigerian and for the growth of the telecom industry, your role is indeed very critical. On our part we are committed to working with you as much as we can and within the budget that we have available.

Speaking on the reality of COVID-19 pandemi the director said, “these are unprecedented times, I urge you, therefore, to continue to maintain and observe the protocols regarding social distancing, adherence to hand washing, as well as ensuring strict compliance with the use of facemasks in public spaces as we go through this unusual period of COVID-19 pandemic.”







“Finally, let me reiterate the Commission’s resolve in ensuring that Nigerians are enlightened and carried along on the Commission’s journey to advance the digital economy agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and you the members of the 4th estate of the realm are indeed critical stakeholders on this journey,” he said.