NCC Staff Eulogise Aliyu, Aninweke in Retirement

As two management staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) complete the final stage of their disengagement with the regulatory body, the staff of the Commission have continued to eulogise their eventful tenure at the Commission.

Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, who retired as the Head of Administration, and Chief Okechukwu Aninweke, Head of Risk Management, retired from the Commission upon attainment of 60-year mandatory age of retirement, and were celebrated on different occasions by the staff, who listed their sterling qualities and track record of achievements.

Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, commended Mallam Aliyu for his enormous contributions to the Commission in the 26 years of serving in different departments, including a stint as the Zonal Controller of Lagos Zonal Office.

Pouring encomiums on the two staff, Adewolu appreciated the duo and extended the commendation of the “the Board, Management and entire staff of the Commission to them for their laudable and impressive contributions to the sustainability of the nation’s telecoms industry.” The ECSM prayed God to grant them sound health and minds to continue to positively flourish in their future endeavours.

Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Ephraim Nwokonneya, recalled that both Aliyu and Aninweke’s track record were known for their passion, commitment, and integrity as consummate civil servants, who were sticklers to work ethics and provisions of civil service rules.

“The retirement of Aliyu and Aninweke should expectedly come with the tons and tons of tributes and commendations that we have witnessed so far. This is because these two distinguished individuals have come, seen and conquered. Indeed, they left their feet in the sand of times for their sterling performances in various capacities where they creditably served while in the services of the Commission,” he said.

Mr. Usman Malah, Director, Human Capital and Administration, while praising Aliyu for his dedication and several achievements, including some monumental achievements while he served at the Kano Zonal Office, chronicled his sojourn since he joined the NCC in May 1996. He recalled his achievements in Kano Zonal Office in January 1997 as a Senior Manager, and his feats after his redeployment to Lagos Zonal Office, once again as Principal Manager in January 2001. Malah spoke about how he, Aliyu, never rested on his oars even when he became the Zonal Controller in Lagos, and later Zonal Controller in Kano.

Aliyu was later redeployed to the Policy Competition and Economic Analysis Department, where he headed the Economic Analysis as Assistant Director and later promoted as Deputy Director and appointed Head of the Administration Department in October 2018. Aliyu also had a stint at Consumer Affairs Department, Project Department, and back to Administration Department from where he retired.

In his momentous sojourn at the Commission, Aninweke was noted to have traversed several departments in NCC, including Licensing (Tariff and Charges), and Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement (CME), before he was redeployed to the Lagos Zonal Office as Principal Manager to head it as Zonal Controller in July 2011.

Aninweke, through his performances and contributions, made tremendous impact at the Lagos Zonal Office as Zonal Controller for almost six years, and he is fondly remembered for his performance in Lagos during which he won the award of the best performing Zonal Controller.

Described as a man that has given his best to the Commission and the nation, Chief Aninweke who joined the NCC in 2001 as a Deputy Manager, had also had track record of eventful and credible performance at the Commission.

Director of Project, Mrs. Abigail Sholanke, recall the entrance of Aninweke, and his dedication to duty, leading to many visible achievements in all the areas of his posting. He said Aninweke’s type will be hard to forget because of his self-motivation, fearless disposition to carry out responsibilities and his knack for excelling in his assignments.

After his performance as Zonal Controller in Lagos, he was redeployed to the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management (CPSRM) Department at the Head Office in 2017, where he headed several units, including Performance Management, Policy Review, Strategy, Risk Management, and then Digital Economy (which started as a Unit in CPSRM). While in CPSRM Department, Aninweke articulated and laid the foundation for the take-off of the current Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024.

Apart from his duties at the Commission, he was elected twice as the President of NCC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, a position he fittingly and cumulatively occupied for four years while in service, and with high achievements and impactful leadership.

On the sports scene, Aninweke is ranked in the high echelon of professional football referees, where he had served as match commissioner in Nigerian football for several years.

