NCC set to improve broadband technology

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure faster development of broadband infrastructure technologies in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the assurance on Thursday at the second quarter 2021 meeting/ open forum of Industry Consumer Advisory Form (ICAF) in Lagos.

Danbatta was represented at the event by NCC, Director Consumer Affairs, Mr Efosa Idehen.

The theme of the meeting was: “Deployment of New Technology for Improved Consumer Experience, 5G Misconception and Conspiracy Theories”.

He said the commission would also ensure compliance with the extant policy documents in the journey to full digital economy.

“As a precursor to the commencement of commercial deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network in the country, NCC submitted a 5G plan to the Federal Government for final approval toward effective deployment of the technology to cover the major urban areas by 2025.

“The plan is to ensure efficient assignment of spectrum of deployment of 5G technology, create enabling environment for investment in the country; ensure the security of the 5G ecosystem and protection of data.

“As well as to ensure that international best practices and globally-accepted standards and specifications are entrenched in Nigeria’s 5G ecosystem,’’ he said.

Danbatta said that the Senate had adopted recommendations of its joint committee to ascertain the technological impact of 5G deployment on Nigerian citizens.

“The Senate was convinced that the technological impact of 5G will transform lives in education, agriculture, security, entertainment and in governance when the technology is deployed.

“The Senate decision to recommend the deployment of 5G technology was based on information provided by relevant government establishment, private organisation who maintained that 5G poses no risk to human life,’’ he said.

Mr Igho Majemite, Chairman Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF), said the group was in support of the deployment of 5G.

“Before any technology is deployed, people must have gone through all the process, including the health implication and other things about the technology.

“Globally, greater need for ease of doing business and communication cannot be overemphasised.

“Thus 5G and future faster communication technologies that will accelerate and timeously meet up effectiveness of internet of things, artificial intelligence, robotics, big data management and analytics, come to the rescue,’’ he said,

Majemite called for concerted effort by the telecommunication industry to meet up with the capacity and the capability to handle these new challenges to achieve enviable quality of service and better customer’s experience.

ICAF was established by the NCC in February 2009, for the protection and promotion of the interest of consumers including persons with special needs and the elderly. (NAN)

